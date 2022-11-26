Inox awaits nod to screen FIFA World Cup matches

Puneet Gupta, AVP India, marketing, INOX Leisure Ltd, said, “We will be screening World Cup matches shortly. We are waiting for permission from the authorities. Of the 64 matches overall, we have planned to telecast 40 matches on the big screen.” (Representational Image/DC)

HYDERABAD: The popularity of football in the city is second only to cricket, which gets evidenced when one visits grounds in Secunderabad and the Old City.

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 underway in Qatar, scores of fans of the world’s most popular sport, can catch up live action on the big screens at Inox cinemas, once it gets official nod like in 13 other cities.

Hyderabad had hosted five countries in a pre-Olympic event at Lal Bahadur Stadium in 1991, Mohammed Abdul Syed, who represented India in the tournament, said “this is a good opportunity for fans to watch the ongoing World Cup on a big screen. These types of activities will encourage youngsters to take to the sport.”

He recalled “when pre-Olympics happened here, the stadium was packed with spectators. This screening will invigorate spectator interest.”

Former junior international Rudrapathi Christopher, also from the city, said “there are many enthusiasts who will throng to watch matches on the big screen. It will give them an opportunity to watch along with friends and family, like in a stadium.”

Puneet Gupta, AVP India, marketing, INOX Leisure Ltd, said, “We will be screening World Cup matches shortly. We are waiting for permission from the authorities. Of the 64 matches overall, we have planned to telecast 40 matches on the big screen.”