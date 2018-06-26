search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Football

Fifa World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty, Portugal draws 1-1 with Iran

AP
Published Jun 26, 2018, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 1:56 am IST
The 2016 European champions will next face Uruguay on Saturday in the round of 16.
Quaresma's goal came on a night when Ronaldo - who had scored all four Portugal goals in its first two games - was denied on a penalty shot. (Photo: Fifa official site)
 Quaresma's goal came on a night when Ronaldo - who had scored all four Portugal goals in its first two games - was denied on a penalty shot. (Photo: Fifa official site)

SARANSK, Russia: Cristiano Ronaldo's missed penalty cost Portugal first place in its World Cup group on Monday.

Portugal finished second in Group B after a 1-1 draw with Iran. The 2016 European champions will next face Uruguay on Saturday in the round of 16.

 

Instead of Ronaldo, it was Ricardo Quaresma who scored for the Portuguese. The 34-year-old midfielder responded to his first start of the tournament by producing one of the more aesthetically pleasing goals of group play.

Quaresma hit a curling shot with the outside of his right foot from the edge of the penalty area that went beyond the reach of diving Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand.

Quaresma's goal came on a night when Ronaldo - who had scored all four Portugal goals in its first two games - was denied on a penalty shot. Karim Ansarifard scored a late penalty for Iran.

Spain won the group after its 2-2 draw with Morocco. Both Spain and Portugal had a goal difference of plus-1, but Spain scored six goals in its three group matches while Portugal had five. Spain will next face host Russia on Sunday.

Tags: ccristiano ronaldo, ricardo quaresma




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 with triple-camera setup?

Samsung's forthcoming smartphone - Galaxy S10 will mark the tenth-anniversary of the Galaxy S series, slated to launch in 2019. (Photo credit: Gizchina/ representational image)
 

ASUS’ OnePlus 6 rival to break cover soon in India

Considering the average global pricing, ASUS could be pricing it competitively against the recently launched OnePlus 6 and the Honor 10.
 

RBI directs banks to shut down Windows XP on ATMs for once and all

RBI’s new directive could lead banks to move to latest Windows 10 OS for their machines, ensuring diminished vulnerability to cyber attacks. (Representative photo: Pexels)
 

Officials find 82 chihuahuas at home of hoarder woman who died of an accident

A vet said that the house was hazardous and dogs can’t live there (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Akshay will tug at your patriotic heartstrings with gripping Gold trailer

Screengrabs from 'Gold' trailer.
 

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

hildren play on a water-logged street at King's Circle after heavy rains, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Football

German, Colombian stars complete mission

Marco Reus

When assists put goals in shade

Juan Cuadrado of Colombia celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the Group ‘H’ match against Poland at the Kazan Arena on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Egypt's Essam El Hadary, 45, becomes oldest player in FIFA World Cup history

El Hadary, who is 45 years and 161 days old and nicknamed

13 members of under-16 soccer team trapped in flooded cave complex in Thailand

A navy commander overseeing the search said he was hopeful the 12 twelve boys and their 20-year-old coach would be rescued. (Photo: Facebook / Love Mae Sai)

FIFA World Cup 2018: Points table

It was not an easy road for the defending champions Germany as well, as they overcame Sweden by winning 2-1 thanks to a last-minute goal by Toni Kroos. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham