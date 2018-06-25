Falcao scores, Colombia beats Poland 2-1 at Fifa World Cup

Senegal and Japan drew 2-2 in the other group match and lead with four points each. (Photo: Fifa official site)

KAZAN, Russia: Radamel Falcao's first World Cup goal led Colombia to a 3-0 victory over Poland on Sunday and kept the team in the running for a spot in the knockout round. Poland was eliminated.

Falcao, who missed the 2014 World Cup because of a knee injury, made it 2-0 with a 70th-minute goal.

Yerry Mina scored in the 40th and Juan Cuadrado completed the win in the 75th.

Both teams lost Group H openers and knew another loss would end their hopes of advancing.

Senegal and Japan drew 2-2 in the other group match and lead with four points each.