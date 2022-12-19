  
Sports Football 19 Dec 2022 Mbappé electr ...
Sports, Football

Mbappé electrifies in World Cup epic, ends up on losing side

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 19, 2022, 10:44 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2022, 10:44 am IST
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring from the penalty spot his side's third goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring from the penalty spot his side's third goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Lusail: Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick seemingly from out of nowhere to electrify the World Cup final, he ended the tournament as the leading scorer with eight goals, and he still missed out on winning a second straight title.

The France superstar was on the losing side of an epic final against Argentina that was settled in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw on Sunday. He was then consoled on the field by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Kylian has really left his mark on this final, France coach Didier Deschamps said.

Mbappé had been the leader France desperately needed as time was running out with the defending champions trailing 2-0 and playing poorly. The forward had also been almost invisible up to that point.

But his goals carried France back into the match  twice. First, late in regulation time. Then again deep in extra time.

Mbappé converted a penalty in the 80th minute and then scored with a volley from just inside the area in the 81st.

It took only 97 seconds for him to get France even with Argentina and the great Lionel Messi.

Mbappé scored a second penalty in extra time, about 10 minutes after Messi had given Argentina the lead again in what became a compelling duel between the two players.

Mbappé's hat trick was only the second in a World Cup final  the other was by England striker Geoff Hurst in 1966.

The Frenchman leaves Qatar with the Golden Boot trophy as the tournament's top scorer with eight goals. At the age of 23, he's matched Pelé's career total of 12 World Cup goals.

But Mbappé couldn't quite match the Brazil great's back-to-back World Cup titles  both players were teenagers when they won their first one, Pelé in 1958 and Mbappé in 2018.

One minute before Mbappé turned the game on its head, Argentina's fans began to taunt him.

Chants of Olé, Olé rained down from the stands at Lusail Stadium as Mbappé futilely chased the ball while his opponents passed it over and around him.

Mbappé gestured in frustration with his right arm at the apparent hopelessness of the situation.

But after scoring his first two goals, Mbappé surged into the Argentina half looking for a game-winning third. His darting, twisting run resulted in a shot deflected just too high.

Once he eventually got the hat trick to make it 3-3 in extra time, Mbappé set out for a fourth. His curling cross barely eluded the head of substitute Randal Kolo Muani, and a final dribble deep into the Argentina penalty area was scrambled clear as he looked to shoot.

He shouted out loud as his last attempt to win the game single-handedly slipped away.

Mbappé tried to set the tone in the penalty shootout, taking responsibility for the first kick. He converted the penalty but France still ended up losing 4-2. Messi did the same for Argentina to start the shootout, but his teammates all scored their penalties.

During the shootout, Mbappé made sure he was the first to console Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni on their slow walks back to the center circle after their failures to score.

Mbappé stood bent over in the center circle, hands on his knees, as Argentina defender Gonzalo Montiel prepared to take the decisive kick. He then squatted, saw the net ripple and walked away alone amid the Argentina celebrations.

Deschamps eventually came over behind his player to put arms around his neck. Mbappé soon went to the team dugout and sat slumped in a chair with his dark blue shirt pulled up over his face to hide his emotions.

Long after the game was over, Mbappé left the stadium with his head bowed and the World Cup trophy securely in the hands of Messi. 

...
Tags: kylian mbappé, france superstar mbappe, kylian mbappé hat trick


Latest From Sports

Argentina's captain and forward #10 Lionel Messi, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo pose with the FIFA World Cup Trophy after Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, on December 18, 2022. (Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Messi says will continue Argentina career after World Cup win

Argentina's captain and forward #10 Lionel Messi lifts the FIFA World Cup Trophy as he celebrate with teammates winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Messi and Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup

India’s players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 18, 2022. (Munir uz ZAMAN / AFP)

India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs in first Test match

Croatia players celebrate at the end of the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Saturday. — AP

Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Football

Messi and Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup

Argentina's captain and forward #10 Lionel Messi lifts the FIFA World Cup Trophy as he celebrate with teammates winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Messi says will continue Argentina career after World Cup win

Argentina's captain and forward #10 Lionel Messi, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo pose with the FIFA World Cup Trophy after Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, on December 18, 2022. (Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap

A street marshal gives indications to fans at a subway station prior to the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Battle of grit as SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur share spoils

Franjo Prce of SC East Bengal attempts to score a goal during match 3 of season 8 of Indian Super League played between SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Pele briefly back in ICU but now 'stable', says hospital

Brazilian soccer great Pele. (Photo: AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->