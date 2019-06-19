Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Football 19 Jun 2019 Banned ex-UEFA chief ...
Sports, Football

Banned ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini arrested over Qatar World Cup

AFP
Published Jun 19, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 3:44 am IST
The French football legend elected to lead European football’s governing body in 2007 was taken into custody by French anti-corruption police.
Michel Platini
 Michel Platini

Paris: The banned ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini was arrested Tuesday in connection with a criminal investigation into the award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

The French football legend elected to lead European football’s governing body in 2007 was taken into custody by French anti-corruption police investigating the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to the gas-rich Gulf state.

 

Qatar was named to host the World Cup in a decision that triggered controversy over its suitability amid allegations of corruption that ultimately sparked FIFA’s worst ever scandal five years later.

France’s Financial Crimes Prosecutors Office (PNF) opened a preliminary investigation in 2016 into allegations of corruption, conspiracy and influence peddling surrounding FIFA’s award of the World Cup to Qatar and also the 2018 tournament to Russia.

According to Blatter, Qatar won hosting rights as a result of a deal with the French, derailing FIFA’s own “diplomatic arrangement” whereby hosting rights would go to Russia in 2018 and then to the United States four years later. The French investigation centres on alleged French intervention linked to Platini and former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

According to the specialist magazine France Football, a “secret meeting” took place on November 23, 2010 at the Elysee Palace in Paris between Sarkozy, Qatar’s then-Prince (now Emir) Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and Platini, at that time both UEFA president and vice-president of FIFA.

Just over a week later, FIFA awarded Qatar hosting rights for the 2022 tournament.

Platini has made no secret of his support for Qatar but denies he was influenced by Sarkozy, whose advisor for sport, Sophie Dion, was also arrested along with Platini.

...
Tags: michel platini, fifa 2022 world cup, nicolas sarkozy


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Norway’s Isabell Herlovsen (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring in a Women’s World Cup match against South Korea at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, on Tuesday. Norway won 2-1. (Photo: AP)

Norway reach pre-quarters

The IAAF used me in the past as a human guinea pig to experiment with how the medication they required me to take would affect my testosterone levels. — Caster Semenya South African runner

Caster Semenya says officials used her as a human guinea pig

Chile’s Erick Pulgar (top) heads the ball to score against Japan during a Copa America football tournament Group-C match at the Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

Chile blow hot

If we want to go through into the semifinals we’ve got to beat the best teams. — Jason Holder Windies captain

Jason Holder glum after Bangladesh rout



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Passionate kiss to fun moments, Amy Jackson shares adorable pics with fiance George

Amy Jackson with George Panayiotou. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Owaisi welcomed by 'Bharat mata ki jai' chants at oath, ends with 'Allahu Akbar'

Unaffected by the chants, Owaisi, took the oath and ended his speech with his own slogan: 'Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind'. (Photo: Screengrab).
 

Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's spat trends on Twitter

ania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were also targeted by many people on social media who shared pictures and claimed that the couple was partying a day before the much-awaited IND-PAK clash. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer Singh consoles disheartened Pakistani fan after Ind-Pak match; watch

Ranveer Singh consoles Pakistani fan. (Video Courstesy: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

MP family refuses to cut 150 years old tree, now lives around it

The big tree, known as peepal in Hindi, is considered sacred by many in India and cutting one down is considered inauspicious. (Photo: AFP)
 

Amazing! A real Iron Man suit exists and it can fly

Adam Savage is currently working on a return to TV. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Football

Norway reach pre-quarters

Norway’s Isabell Herlovsen (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring in a Women’s World Cup match against South Korea at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, on Tuesday. Norway won 2-1. (Photo: AP)

Chile blow hot

Chile’s Erick Pulgar (top) heads the ball to score against Japan during a Copa America football tournament Group-C match at the Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

'Lampard likely to be named Chelsea boss', says Redknapp

Lampard, who spent 13 trophy-laden years as a player at Chelsea, guided Derby to the Championship playoff final. (Photo: AP)

FIFA says wrong to stop Iran activists in World Cup stadiums

FIFA says the

'If Messi scores a goal, they ask for two', says Falcao

After Argentina crumbled to Colombia in a 2-0 defeat in the first match of the Copa America 2019, Lionel Messi was immediately put to blame. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham