Pakistan Cricket Board delegation to visit India for ICC meeting

ANI
Published Apr 19, 2018, 5:33 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 5:33 pm IST
PCB chairman Najam Sethi and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Subhan Ahmad will attend the meeting.
It is learnt that the ICC has played a pivotal role to ensure that the PCB delegation faces no issue in getting visas. (Photo: AFP)
Lahore: For the first time in more than two and a half years, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) delegation will travel to India to attend the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Subhan Ahmad will attend the meeting, which is slated to be held in Kolkata on April 21, the Dawn reported.

 

It will be the first time that a PCB delegation will visit India since Sethi and former chairman of the board Shaharyar Khan flown to Mumbai in 2015 to hold talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) counterpart regarding the resumption of bilateral cricketing ties between the famous arch-rivals.

The meeting was, however, disrupted after Shiv Sena activists stormed into the BCCI headquarters to protest against the same.

It is learnt that the ICC has played a pivotal role to ensure that the PCB delegation faces no issue in getting visas amid the ongoing political tensions between the two countries.

