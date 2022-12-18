  
Sports Football 18 Dec 2022 Argentina wins the 2 ...
Sports, Football

Argentina wins the 2022 World Cup

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 18, 2022, 10:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Lionel Messi has scored his second goal of the match to put Argentina ahead 3-2. Messi scored at close range in the second period of extra time. (AP)
Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to win the World Cup for the third time on Sunday.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time at the Lusail Stadium.

In an extraordinary night of high drama, Argentinian substitute Gonzalo Montiel stroked home the winning spot-kick to seal an agonising shoot-out loss for defending champions France.

France had fought back from 2-0 down and 3-2 down in extra-time to make it 3-3 and take the game to penalties.

Messi had given Argentina the lead from the penalty spot in the first half before Angel Di Maria made it 2-0.

The Argentinians looked to be cruising to victory until Mbappe scored twice in the 80th and 81st minutes to level it at 2-2.

France looked the likelier team to go on and win it, but Messi put Argentina 3-2 ahead in extra-time after poking home from close range after Lautaro Martinez's shot was parried by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

But there was more drama two minutes from the end of extra-time when Montiel conceded a penalty for handball.

Messi's Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Mbappe stepped up to score from the spot for the second time to take the game to penalties.

 

Tags: fifa world cup 2022


