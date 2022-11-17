  
Sports Football 17 Nov 2022 Ronaldo misses train ...
Sports, Football

Ronaldo misses training, World Cup warmup with stomach bug

AP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 17, 2022, 12:10 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2022, 9:26 pm IST
Ronaldo's build-up to the World Cup has been fraught following the release of excerpts of a TV interview in which the soccer great said he feels betrayed by Manchester United and does not respect manager Erik ten Hag. — AP
 Ronaldo's build-up to the World Cup has been fraught following the release of excerpts of a TV interview in which the soccer great said he feels betrayed by Manchester United and does not respect manager Erik ten Hag. — AP

Lisbon: Cristiano Ronaldo missed a training session with Portugal because of a stomach bug that will rule him out of a World Cup warmup match against Nigeria, the team said.

Portugal is scheduled to play against Nigeria in Lisbon on Thursday before flying to Qatar, and coach Fernando Santos said Ronaldo will not feature in the game.
Ronaldo's build-up to the World Cup has been fraught following the release of excerpts of a TV interview in which the soccer great said he feels betrayed by Manchester United and does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

Portugal's opening group game at the World Cup is against Ghana on Nov. 24. South Korea and Uruguay are also in the group.

...
Tags: ccristiano ronaldo, 2022 world cup, world cup warmup match nigeria


Latest From Sports

FIFA said Wednesday that the more than 830 players in Qatar can access a dedicated monitoring, reporting and moderation service that aims to filter hate speech targeted at them. — AFP

World Cup players get protection from social media abuse

England players celebrate with their trophy after defeating Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup Cricket tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo: AP)

England's Lions win T20 World Cup, break Pakistani hearts

Pakistan's Mohammad Haris bats during the final of the T20 World Cup cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between England and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday. (Image: AP/PTI)

Brilliant Curran, gutsy Rashid restrict Pakistan to 137/8

England's Captain Jos Buttler (L) and Alex Hales celebrate their win after the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between England and India at The Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide. (Photo: AFP)

India humiliated, England cruise into World Cup final



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Football

Odisha FC beat Bengaluru FC 3-1 in historic win

Javi Hernandez of Odisha FC celebrates his goal during match 6 of season 8 of Indian Super League football tournament between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Wednesday. (ISL/PTI Photo)

Indian women footballers face uncertain future after FIFA ban

The under-17 Women's World Cup, set to begin in India on October 11, will not currently take place as planned. (Representational image: Twitter)

Pele briefly back in ICU but now 'stable', says hospital

Brazilian soccer great Pele. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad, Jamshedpur fight for League Shield

Players of Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC in action during their Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa, in this file photo. (PTI Photo)

Qatar again denies claim of cash offers to World Cup voters

Almajid's claims added to a cloud of suspected wrongdoing hanging over Qatar long after it won the vote by FIFA's executive committee in December 2010. Qatar's bid team has always insisted it followed campaign rules set by FIFA. — AFP
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->