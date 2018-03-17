ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Albert Roca's men eye history

Favourites Bengaluru will have their task cut out against Chennaiyin FC, who have made the summit due to their hard work and perseverance.(Photo: ISL Media)

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC will be raring to write their name into the history books by winning the prestigious Indian Super League (ISL) title on Saturday as they lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in the finals at the Sree Kantiveera Stadium.

In what has been another remarkable season for the Blues, they will look forward to capping off the season with another trophy in their cabinet, this time, in front of their home fans.

Albert Roca’s men have been the team to beat this season, winning 13 of their 18 fixtures and qualifying for the playoffs with four games to spare.

Miku and Sunil Chhetri have been banging the goals upfront together with 24 goals strikes while a rock-solid pair of Juanan and John Johnson at the back has seen the team concede the lowest goals so far.

But the favourites will have their task cut out against Chennaiyin FC, who have made the summit due to their hard work and perseverance. John Gregory’s men are coming off after beating Sergio Lobera’s FC Goa 4-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

Jeje Lalpekhlua has hit top form at the right time, while Brazilian Raphael Augusto will once again prove a nightmare for the opposition defenders.

The Marina Machans will once again bank on custodian Karanjit Singh between the sticks while a midfield comprising of Indian players such as Bikramjit Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa and Germanpreet will also take their chances.

Teams:

Here's how both the teams line-up.

Here are the men who will take the field for the Blues in the grand finale of the 2017-18 @IndSuperLeague. #BENCHE #OursToWrite pic.twitter.com/6Zroo0x925 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 17, 2018

Live telecast and timings:

The live telecast of the ISL 2017-18 final can be watched on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD from 8 PM (IST) onwards.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the much-awaited ISL 2017-18 final will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Pawan Kumar, Shahin Lal Meloli

Defenders: Dhanachandra Singh, Fulganco Cardozo, Henrique Sereno Fonseca, Inigo Calderon Zapateria, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Keenan Almeida, Mailson Alves, Sanjay Balmuchu

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Bikramjit Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Francisco Fernandes, Germanpreet Singh, Gregory Nelson, Jaime Gavilan Martinez, Raphael Augusto, Rene Mihelic, Thoi Singh Khangembam

Forwards: Baoringdao Bodo, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Jude Ikechukwu Nworuh, Mohammed Rafi

Head Coach: John Gregory

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Abhra Mondal, Calvin Abhishek, Lalthuammawia Ralte

Defenders: Boithang Haokip, Collin Abranches, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, John James Johnson, Joyner Monte Lourenco, Juan Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Shankar, Bheke Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Alwyn George, Antonio Dovale Rodriguez, Dimas Delgado Morgado, Eduardo Garcia Martin, Erik Endel Paartalu, Lenny Rodrigues, Malsawmzuala, Zohmingliana Ralte

Forwards: Braulio Nobrega Rodriguez, Nicolas Ladislao Fedor Flores, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Udanta Singh Kumam

Head Coach: Albert Roca