search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Favourites Bengaluru will have their task cut out against Chennaiyin FC, who have made the summit due to their hard work and perseverance.(Photo: ISL Media) ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Albert Roca's men eye history
 
Sports, Football

ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Albert Roca's men eye history

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 17, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 7:34 pm IST
In what has been another remarkable season for the Blues, they will look forward to capping off the season with another trophy.
Favourites Bengaluru will have their task cut out against Chennaiyin FC, who have made the summit due to their hard work and perseverance.(Photo: ISL Media)
 Favourites Bengaluru will have their task cut out against Chennaiyin FC, who have made the summit due to their hard work and perseverance.(Photo: ISL Media)

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC will be raring to write their name into the history books by winning the prestigious Indian Super League (ISL) title on Saturday as they lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in the finals at the Sree Kantiveera Stadium.

In what has been another remarkable season for the Blues, they will look forward to capping off the season with another trophy in their cabinet, this time, in front of their home fans.

 

Albert Roca’s men have been the team to beat this season, winning 13 of their 18 fixtures and qualifying for the playoffs with four games to spare.

Miku and Sunil Chhetri have been banging the goals upfront together with 24 goals strikes while a rock-solid pair of Juanan and John Johnson at the back has seen the team concede the lowest goals so far.

But the favourites will have their task cut out against Chennaiyin FC, who have made the summit due to their hard work and perseverance. John Gregory’s men are coming off after beating Sergio Lobera’s FC Goa 4-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

Jeje Lalpekhlua has hit top form at the right time, while Brazilian Raphael Augusto will once again prove a nightmare for the opposition defenders.

The Marina Machans will once again bank on custodian Karanjit Singh between the sticks while a midfield comprising of Indian players such as Bikramjit Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa and Germanpreet will also take their chances.

Teams:

Here's how both the teams line-up.

Live telecast and timings:

The live telecast of the ISL 2017-18 final can be watched on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD from 8 PM (IST) onwards.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the much-awaited ISL 2017-18 final will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Pawan Kumar, Shahin Lal Meloli

Defenders: Dhanachandra Singh, Fulganco Cardozo, Henrique Sereno Fonseca, Inigo Calderon Zapateria, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Keenan Almeida, Mailson Alves, Sanjay Balmuchu

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Bikramjit Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Francisco Fernandes, Germanpreet Singh, Gregory Nelson, Jaime Gavilan Martinez, Raphael Augusto, Rene Mihelic, Thoi Singh Khangembam

Forwards: Baoringdao Bodo, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Jude Ikechukwu Nworuh, Mohammed Rafi

Head Coach: John Gregory

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Abhra Mondal, Calvin Abhishek, Lalthuammawia Ralte

Defenders: Boithang Haokip, Collin Abranches, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, John James Johnson, Joyner Monte Lourenco, Juan Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Shankar, Bheke Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Alwyn George, Antonio Dovale Rodriguez, Dimas Delgado Morgado, Eduardo Garcia Martin, Erik Endel Paartalu, Lenny Rodrigues, Malsawmzuala, Zohmingliana Ralte

Forwards: Braulio Nobrega Rodriguez, Nicolas Ladislao Fedor Flores, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Udanta Singh Kumam

Head Coach: Albert Roca

Tags: indian super league (isl), indian super league (isl) 2017-18, albert roca, john gregory, sunil chhetri, bengaluru fc, chennaiyin fc
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry will not sign a prenup

Harry would be following the example of his brother, Prince William, who rejected a prenup before tying the knot with Kate Middleton. (Photo: AP)
 

Smart software can diagnose prostate cancer, says study

In the longer term it may lead to automated or partially-automated prostate cancer diagnosis. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'2 decades of Aishwarya - wow!', 'Rekha Maa' pens lovely tribute to 'moon-faced girl'

Rekha has peviously presented awards to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at events.
 

ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming, telecast and more

Bengaluru FC qualified for the playoffs with four games to spare and were eight points clear of second-placed Chennaiyin FC.(Photo: ISL Media)
 

Pune to host 2 play-off games of Indian Premier League 2018

Talking about the same after a governing council meeting on Friday, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said that if the stadium and the wicket is ready then they would allot the two of this season's play-offs to Pune. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI / BCCI)
 

Maharashtra bans plastic: 5 reasons why plastics are bad for everyone

A number of cases come up each year where animals get tangled in plastic in the ocean and suffocate to death. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Football

ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming, telecast and more

Bengaluru FC qualified for the playoffs with four games to spare and were eight points clear of second-placed Chennaiyin FC.(Photo: ISL Media)

2018 FIFA World Cup: VAR to be used at Russia, says FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Infantino said VAR had been shown to reduce the number of refereeing mistakes in matches where it has been used. (Photo: AFP)

Ahead of FA Cup clash, Jose Mourinho defends Man United record in 12-minute rant

Jose Mourinho has been criticised by pundits and fans for his approach over both legs, prompting the United boss to go on a surprise, wide-ranging and lengthy 12-minute rant ahead of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton. (Photo: AFP)

Anyone better than him? Pochettino hails Spurs' Dele Alli as world's best youngster

Pochettino said there is no other player in the world at Alli's age who can match his achievements, despite the rival claims of the likes of Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Marcus Rashford. (Photo: AP)

Champions League: Manchester City won't fancy Liverpool Euro test, says Jurgen Klopp

Although City beat Liverpool 5-0 in September, they suffered their only league defeat this season at Liverpool on January 14. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham