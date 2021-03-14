Sports Football 14 Mar 2021 Mumbai City FC reign ...
Sports, Football

Mumbai City FC reign in double glory, crowned ISL champion

PTI
Published Mar 14, 2021, 1:51 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2021, 7:10 am IST
Bipin Singh scored a 90th-minute winner after a Tiri own goal (29') had dragged Mumbai level
Mumbai City Football Club captain and goalkeeper Amrinder Singh lifts the ISL trophy alongside Bipin Singh (right), who scored the winning goal in the last minute, and other teammates after his side beat ATK Mohun Bagan in the final in Goa on Saturday. — ISL Media
 Mumbai City Football Club captain and goalkeeper Amrinder Singh lifts the ISL trophy alongside Bipin Singh (right), who scored the winning goal in the last minute, and other teammates after his side beat ATK Mohun Bagan in the final in Goa on Saturday. — ISL Media

Margao: Mumbai City FC muscled their dominance in the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League with an emphatic 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium, pocketing an enviable achievement of capping the season title with the League Shield.

Sergio Lobera's men made it two trophies in two weeks becoming just the second team to top the group phase and win the title. They had earlier won the League Shield too.

 

Bipin Singh scored a 90th-minute winner after a Tiri own goal (29') had dragged Mumbai level.

Bagan had earlier taken the lead through David Williams (18').
Mumbai continued with their usual possession-based football but for Bagan who were out of the blocks early, it was all about surging ahead. While the islanders had over 60 per cent possession in the first quarter, Bagan had more shots on target.

There was an early penalty call when Bipin Singh was challenged in the box by Pritam Kotal, but the referee displayed no interest.

 

Thereafter, it was all about the Mariners. The Kolkata side pinned their opponents with a high pressing game which forced the Islanders into errors.
The first real threat for Mumbai came from a Javier Hernandez free-kick which brushed the crossbar. Roy Krishna then forced a save from Amrinder Singh from a tight angle.

With pressure mounting on Mumbai's defence, the Kolkata side broke the deadlock first. Krishna dispossessed Ahmed Jahouh just outside the box and slipped a pass to Williams. The Australian got on to his stronger right foot and fired a firm shot past Amrinder.

 

But with Jahouh and his trademark long deliveries, it was always going to get difficult for ATKMB. And with one such move, Mumbai found themselves back in the game.

On seeing Bipin make a run upfront, Jahouh played a long ball from his own half into the Kolkata box. Tiri attempted a clearance but his header landed in his own goal.

Mumbai continued with attack after restart and Raynier Fernandes forced yet another save from Arindam after breaking into the area skipping past challenges from Kolkata defence. The Bagan keeper then produced a fine save to deny Hernan Santana from a free-kick.

 

At the hour mark, Mumbai probably had the best chance of the game. Arindam managed to block Le Fondre's shot but the rebound traveled to Boumous, whose shot was off-target.

Bagan had the ball in the back of the net when Hernandez's freekick was deflected off Mohamad Rakip into his own net, but the linesman caught Krishna offside.

After producing some fine saves, Arindam made a huge mistake which cost his team the title. After he failed to deal with a long ball properly, Bartholomew Ogbeche chased it down. The ball found its way to Bipin who made no mistake from close range.

 

Krishna was adjudged the Hero of the League while Igor Angulo won the Golden Boot. Amrinder won the Golden Glove award. Alberto Noguera won the DHL Winning Pass of the Season while Lalengmawia of the NorthEast United was adjudged the Emerging Player of the League.

...
Tags: mumbai city fc, atk mohun bagan, indian super league
Location: India, Goa, Margao


Latest From Sports

Jason Holder in this file photo. -- Twitter

Jason Holder is removed as Test captain

England's Jason Roy plays a shot against India during their first Twenty-20 international match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Friday. -- AFP

England thump India by eight wickets in T20 series opener

Cricketer Axar Patel’s sister Shivani

Axar Patel’s family is so proud of him

Gundappa Vishwanath in this file photo. -- Twitter

Vishy officiating as match referee in Road Safety World Series



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Football

Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack

Argentine legend Diego Maradona gestures during his first training session as coach of Mexican football club Dorados, at the Banorte stadium in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico. - Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020. (AFP)

Super-sub Cavani inspires Manchester United fightback

Manchester Uniteds Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani jumps for the ball during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Marys Stadium in Southampton, southern England, on Sunday. AFP

Spurs held for 24 minutes by 8th-tier Marine before winning

Carlos Vinicius of Tottenham Hotspur points to the sky as he celebrates scoring his sides first goal against Marine during their English FA Cup match at Rossett Park stadium in Crosby, Liverpool, on Sunday. -- AP

FA Cup holders Arsenal beat Newcastle as Chorley shock virus-hit Derby

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (top) attempts a shot at goal past Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark during their English FA Cup match at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, on Saturday.-- AP

Ronaldo scores twice as Juve crush Messi’s troubled Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) of Juventus lines up a shot to score his team’s third goal against Barcelona during their UEFA Champions League Group ‘G’ football match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Tuesday. — AFP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham