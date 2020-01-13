Sports Football 13 Jan 2020 Real beat Atletico o ...
Real beat Atletico on penalties to win Spanish Super Cup

AFP
Published Jan 13, 2020, 10:27 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2020, 10:27 am IST
Victory maintains Zinedine Zidane's spotless record as a coach in finals
Real Madrid players celebrate winning the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the King Abdullah Sports City in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. AFP
Jeddah: Thibaut Courtois proved the hero on Sunday as Real Madrid beat city rivals Atletico Madrid in a penalty shoot-out in Saudi Arabia to win their 11th Spanish Super Cup.

Two imperious goalkeepers came out on top during a goalless final in Jeddah but Belgian Courtois proved decisive, saving Thomas Partey's penalty after Saul Niguez had already hit the post.

 

Sergio Ramos tucked away the winning spot-kick to ensure Real Madrid clinched their first trophy of the season, with La Liga and the Champions League next in their sights.

Atletico might have won it in extra-time when Alvaro Morata went through one-on-one but Real's Federico Valverde took a red card in exchange for cynically fouling the striker from behind.

Victory maintains Zinedine Zidane's spotless record as a coach in finals. He has now led Madrid to success in three of three Champions League, two each in the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, and now one in the Spanish Super Cup.

Venue controversy

The focus before the tournament was more on the decision of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to move this year's Super Cup -- a four-team competition rather than a straight final -- away from Spain and to Saudi Arabia, despite the country's long-criticised treatment of women and record on human rights.

Before the final, RFEF president Luis Rubiales said he was “very happy” with how the format had panned out. “We have to improve things because it is a country that has just started organising these sorts of events,” he added.

For all the controversy off the pitch, on the pitch, the tournament has delivered. Real Madrid played brilliantly to beat Valencia on Wednesday while a pulsating 3-2 win for Atletico on Thursday has put Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde on the brink of the sack.

And although the final lacked goals and quality finishing, there was drama until the end and joy on the faces of Real Madrid's players as Ramos hoisted another trophy under the fireworks.

Ramos had been guilty of sloppiness early on and Atletico should have capitalised. The defender played a pass straight to Joao Felix on the edge of the area but Felix dragged wide and then Ferland Mendy gave the ball away carelessly, only for Morata to look for contact from Courtois and a penalty when there was neither.

 Courtois saves the day

Both teams had good chances to win it late on, with Luka Jovic's deflected cross finding Valverde free five yards out only for the midfielder's header to hit his own knee before drifting harmlessly over.

Then Atletico might have nicked it in the 80th minute as Kieran Trippier clipped an excellent pass over the top for Morata, who opted for accuracy rather than power and Courtois was able to push away.

Into extra-time and, with 105 minutes on the clock, Courtois did well to flash out a leg and block Morata's acrobatic effort while Oblak twice denied Real, first a curling shot from Luka Modric and then a follow-up drive from Mariano Diaz.

Yet the most dramatic moment was still to come as Saul sent Morata clean through, with only Courtois to beat, only for the chasing Valverde to scythe him down from behind.

The red card was inevitable but Atletico only had a free-kick and, for four minutes, an extra man advantage. Trippier hit the free-kick into the wall and Real held on for penalties.

Carvajal found the corner but Saul struck the post, despite sending Courtois the wrong way. Rodrygo coolly put Real two ahead and Thomas missed, this time Courtois diving right and palming away.

Modric swept into the corner before Trippier did the same. It was left to Ramos to hit the winning shot.

...
