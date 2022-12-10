  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Sports Football 10 Dec 2022 Croatia beats Brazil ...
Sports, Football

Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 10, 2022, 8:02 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2022, 8:02 am IST
Croatia players celebrate after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
 Croatia players celebrate after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Al Rayyan: Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.

The match had finished 1-1 after extra time, with both goals coming in the additional 30 minutes. Neymar scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Neymar's goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands to try to return to the World Cup final four years after losing the title to France.

Five of Croatia's last six matches at World Cups have gone to extra time, including in its penalty shootout win over Japan in the round of 16 in Qatar. The team has been successful in eight of its last 10 knockout matches at the tournament.

Brazil was trying to return to the semifinals for the first time since 2014. The team hadn't made it to the last four since hosting the tournament eight years ago, when the Selecao was embarrassed by Germany 7-1.

Brazil was trying to defeat a European opponent in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since the 2002 final against Germany, when the team won for the last time. 

...
Tags: qatar world cup 2022, football world cup, croatia beats brazil, brazil lost in quarter final


Horoscope 10 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

Argentina's Lionel Messi, second right, vies for the ball with Netherlands' defenders during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup

Australia's Harry Souttar, left, and Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi, right, fight for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (File photo: AP)

Football fans predict semifinalists as FIFA World Cup fever grips Hyderabad

File photo of India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. (DC Image)

Women's IPL will bridge gap between international and domestic cricket: Harmanpreet

Bangladesh's Mahidy Hassan Miraz celebrates after his teams's victory in the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 4, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Bangladesh beat India by one wicket in first ODI



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Football

Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup

Argentina's Lionel Messi, second right, vies for the ball with Netherlands' defenders during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Football fans predict semifinalists as FIFA World Cup fever grips Hyderabad

Australia's Harry Souttar, left, and Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi, right, fight for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (File photo: AP)

Alleged fixing in football matches: CBI seeks cooperation of Indian football clubs

Under the CBI scanner, is the role of an alleged match fixer based in Singapore in rigging the results of matches. (DC Image)

Southgate rewarded for England progress with new deal until 2024

England head coach Gareth Southgate. (Photo: AFP)

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: reports

Former RB Leipzig head coach Ralf Rangnick. (AP Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->