Indian football legend PK Banerjee critically ill, put under ventilator support

PTI
Published Mar 3, 2020, 8:53 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2020, 8:54 am IST
83-year-old Olympian was hospitalised on February 6 with severe chest infection
Kolkata: Legendary Indian footballer P K Banerjee, who has been battling a chest infection for the last one month, was put on ventilator and his condition is said to be critical.

The 83-year-old former India football captain was admitted to the Medica Superspeciality Hospital on February 6 after he complained of severe chest infection, and his condition has been fluctuating since then.

 

"He was put on ventilator this evening and the doctors have administered him with antibiotics. He's critical at the moment," a family source told PTI. Meanwhile the hospital issued a statement, saying that "there has been sudden deterioration in the health condition" of Banerjee.

The 1962 Asian Games gold medallist also led India in the 1960 Rome Olympics where he scored the equaliser against a formidable French team in a 1-1 draw.
Before that Banerjee represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played a key role in their 4-2 win over Australia in the quarterfinals.
Banerjee's contribution to Indian football was duly recognised by the world governing body FIFA that awarded him the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.

