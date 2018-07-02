search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Neymar scored a stunner to keep Brazil's World Cup hopes alive. (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs Mexico: Neymar scores stunner, Selecao lead 1-0
 
Sports, Football

LIVE| FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs Mexico: Neymar scores stunner, Selecao lead 1-0

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 2, 2018, 7:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 8:48 pm IST
Score at second half, Brazil 1 (Neymar 51')- Mexico 0.
Neymar scored a stunner to keep Brazil's World Cup hopes alive. (Photo: AP)
 Neymar scored a stunner to keep Brazil's World Cup hopes alive. (Photo: AP)

Samara: The first half of the FIFA World Cup last 16 clash between Brazil and Mexico were all about the missed chances and the failure to convert chances into goals.

The closest the Selecao got to in terms of scoring was when Neymar had an attempt stopped by Mexico goalkeeper Guillerno Ochoa.

 

Hirving Lozano, too created chances, but failed to capitalise on that.

In terms of the defensive front, Mexico looked the better side.

Live match events:

60': One hour up, and Brazil are half an hour away from reaching their seventh straight World Cup quarterfinal.

51': GOOOAAAL! Neymar provides the breakthrough for Brazil as they are 1-0 up!. Willian crosses the ball to Neymar, who slides and scores the goal.

45' (Second half): The second half is underway! Mexico have made a substitution. Rafael Marquez is replaced by Miguel Layun.

45': HALF TIME! Injury time has not been added and players head for the break exactly at 45 minutes. Brazil 0- Mexico 0

43': Filipe Luis (Brazil) is given a yellow card.

35': Willian takes an unsuccessful corner again. The score remain 0-0.

33': The Mexican defenders are doing a fantastic job. They have just stopped Brazil from scoring twice.

30': Half an hour into the game, and it is still goalless.

25': Neymar has a shot on target, but the attempt is stopped by Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa.

17': Willian takes a corner for Brazil.

15': Hirving Lozano has a shot attempt, but is off-target as the ball misses the net.

12': Mexico wins another corner.

9': Carlos Vela (Mexico) takes a corner.

1': AND WE'RE OFF! Mexico begin the proceedings of this all-important contest.

Lineups

The lineups have been announced for both the teams.

For Brazil, Marcelo starts on the bench after having suffered a back injury during the team's group game against Serbia.

Meanwhile, for Mexico, the familiar front three of Javier Hernandes, Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela are all part of the starting XI.

Here is how the teams lineup:

Preview

Brazil will look to avoid the fate of teams like Germany, Spain, Portugal and Argentina when they take on Mexico in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash here on Monday.

In terms of overall head-to-head the numbers favour the Selecao, who have won 23 of the 40 meetings between the two teams. Meanwhile, Mexico are yet to beat the five-time champions in a World Cup encounter.

Brazil booked a spot in the knockouts after drawing with Switzerland and beating Costa Rica and Serbia. Meanwhile, Mexico qualified as runners-up from Group F despite losing to leaders Sweden as South Korea dumped Germany out of the tournament with a 2-0 win.

A loss for Brazil would mean that they would have exit from the last 16 for the first time since 1990. Since then, they have gone past the last 16 in every edition.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Samara Arena in Samara.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 P.M. IST on Monday, July 2nd.
 

Live telecast:

With Sony Sports Network acquiring the broadcasting rights, the matches can be aired live on Sony Ten 2/HD and Sony Ten 3/HD.

Live streaming:

Live action can be streamed via the SonyLiv app or on SonyLiv.com.

Tags: 2018 fifa world cup, brazil football team, mexico football team




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Everything you need to know about iron deficiency – the underrated health hazard

According to World Health Organization, iron deficiency affects 2 billion people across the country. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Siberian husky that survived being hit by train makes incredible recovery

Her owner Lisa Brady has started a crowdfunding campaign to cover the ongoing medical bills which have already topped £10,000. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Astronomers report first image of baby planet being formed

The photo provided by the European Southern Observatory ESO taken from the SPHERE instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope is the first clear image of a planet caught in the very act of formation around the dwarf star PDS 70. The planet stands clearly out, visible as a bright point to the right of the centre of the image, which is blacked out by the coronagraph mask used to block the blinding light of the central star. (ESO via AP)
 

Secret files reveal UK spies spent years trying to catch UFO to build superweapons

After all these years, a report called UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) in the UK Air Defence Region is part of three files running to more than 1,000 pages set to be released after being declassified.
 

Here are 6 most common sexual fantasies people have

A staggering 89 per cent of people in the survey said they fantasise about having a threesome. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs Mexico: Neymar scores stunner, Selecao lead 1-0

Neymar scored a stunner to keep Brazil's World Cup hopes alive. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Football

Willing to send football team to Asian Games on own cost: AIFF

The 'Blue Tigers', are currently ranked 14th in Asia, after a string of good performances in international matches of late. (Photo: PTI)

Egypt's Mohamed Salah signs new long-term deal with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year. (Photo: AFP)

Spanish Lullabye

Russian players rush to hug goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev (left) after he makes a save during the penalty shootout against Spain at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday. (Photo:AP)

Move over CR7 & Messi, Mbappe’s here

Kylian Mbappe.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Igor Akinfeev turns hero as Russia edge Spain on penalties

Spain grabbed the early lead in the match after an own goal from Ignashevich early on but the hosts found a way back through Artem Dzyuba. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham