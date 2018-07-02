LIVE| FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs Mexico: Neymar scores stunner, Selecao lead 1-0

Samara: The first half of the FIFA World Cup last 16 clash between Brazil and Mexico were all about the missed chances and the failure to convert chances into goals.

The closest the Selecao got to in terms of scoring was when Neymar had an attempt stopped by Mexico goalkeeper Guillerno Ochoa.

Hirving Lozano, too created chances, but failed to capitalise on that.

In terms of the defensive front, Mexico looked the better side.

Key stats:



👉 For the 20th time this #WorldCup it is 0-0 at HT, but only one match also finished 0-0: #DENFRA in group stage



👉 82/136 goals have been scored in the second half at this year's tournament



In short? Still a good chance of goals in the second half!#BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/8NxkabNuLt — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018

Live match events:

60': One hour up, and Brazil are half an hour away from reaching their seventh straight World Cup quarterfinal.

51': GOOOAAAL! Neymar provides the breakthrough for Brazil as they are 1-0 up!. Willian crosses the ball to Neymar, who slides and scores the goal.

45' (Second half): The second half is underway! Mexico have made a substitution. Rafael Marquez is replaced by Miguel Layun.

45': HALF TIME! Injury time has not been added and players head for the break exactly at 45 minutes. Brazil 0- Mexico 0

43': Filipe Luis (Brazil) is given a yellow card.

35': Willian takes an unsuccessful corner again. The score remain 0-0.

33': The Mexican defenders are doing a fantastic job. They have just stopped Brazil from scoring twice.

30': Half an hour into the game, and it is still goalless.

25': Neymar has a shot on target, but the attempt is stopped by Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa.

17': Willian takes a corner for Brazil .

15': Hirving Lozano has a shot attempt, but is off-target as the ball misses the net.

12': Mexico wins another corner.

9': Carlos Vela ( Mexico ) takes a corner.

1': AND WE'RE OFF! Mexico begin the proceedings of this all-important contest.

Lineups

The lineups have been announced for both the teams.

For Brazil, Marcelo starts on the bench after having suffered a back injury during the team's group game against Serbia.

Meanwhile, for Mexico, the familiar front three of Javier Hernandes, Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela are all part of the starting XI.

Here is how the teams lineup:

#BRAMEX // This is how they are shaping up in Samara...#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LNwCYsrKTP — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018

Preview

Brazil will look to avoid the fate of teams like Germany, Spain, Portugal and Argentina when they take on Mexico in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash here on Monday.

In terms of overall head-to-head the numbers favour the Selecao, who have won 23 of the 40 meetings between the two teams. Meanwhile, Mexico are yet to beat the five-time champions in a World Cup encounter.

Brazil booked a spot in the knockouts after drawing with Switzerland and beating Costa Rica and Serbia. Meanwhile, Mexico qualified as runners-up from Group F despite losing to leaders Sweden as South Korea dumped Germany out of the tournament with a 2-0 win.

A loss for Brazil would mean that they would have exit from the last 16 for the first time since 1990. Since then, they have gone past the last 16 in every edition.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Samara Arena in Samara.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 P.M. IST on Monday, July 2nd.



Live telecast:

With Sony Sports Network acquiring the broadcasting rights, the matches can be aired live on Sony Ten 2/HD and Sony Ten 3/HD.

Live streaming:

Live action can be streamed via the SonyLiv app or on SonyLiv.com.