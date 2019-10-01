Italian club sacks coach for calling Greta Thunberg a ‘W***e’

Mumbai: Italian Serie D club, Grosseto, has sacked their youth coach after he gave highly inappropriate remarks on the 16-year-old climate activist, Greta Thunberg. Grosseto youth coach, Tommaso Casalini, went on a tirade on his Facebook account and wrote a bunch of obscenities targeting the teenager.

He wrote on his facebook post, “This whore! A 16-year-old can take a pounding, she’s at the right age.” Soon after, the club announced that the Casalini would no longer be a part of the club for ‘not acting in line with the club, who focus on moral values even more than technical values.’

After his sacking, Tommaso Casalini issued a statement. He said, “I’d like to publicly apologise to everyone, starting with Greta Thunberg, for the post I wrote on Facebook last week. It was an outburst written in a moment of anger against the young Swedish activist with absolutely the wrong language and content I regret.”

He added, “I never thought or could never have really thought about certain things, especially a minor. Therefore, I willingly accept Grosseto’s decision to remove me from my role as Assistant Coach of the Giovanissimi A, and I apologise to the club for the obvious embarrassment caused by my gesture.”

Greta Thunberg has become a worldwide leader after tackling the issue of climate change with ferocity. She has been praised and applauded by many people for her bold views and impressive actions. Despite all this, she has been targeted by a particular group of people who abuse her and criticise her. This instance was yet another example of all the hatred faced by her.