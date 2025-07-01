Flintoff Rules Himself Out of England Head Coach Job; Calls McCullum Best Coach

London: Andrew Flintoff said he has no desire to succeed Brendon McCullum as England head coach despite cutting his teeth with the second-string England Lions.



The former England captain has returned to cricket coaching the Lions, as well as the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, after a car crash while filming for the BBC Top Gear television programme that left him with severe facial and rib injuries.

His impact on the Lions has resulted in the charismatic former all rounder beinglinked with the top England coaching post, especially if McCullum opts against extending his contract with the national side that covers all three formats and runs up to and including the 2027 World Cup.

Flintoff has rejected the suggestion, instead highlighting his admiration for McCullum by comparing his influence to that of Gareth Southgate with the England football team from 2016-24.

Asked about the prospect of taking over from McCullum, 2005 Ashes hero Flintoff told the Stick to Cricket podcast: "It's not something I'm looking at, Baz McCullum is incredible -- the best England coach.

"He's unbelievable and the culture he's created is incredible. It's similar to what Gareth Southgate did with the football lads; they are not just good players but great lads as well.

"I'm enjoying working under Keysy (England managing director of men's cricket Rob Key), it's no secret he's one of my best mates and he's helped me so much in other things. With Baz, we've got a great relationship and the utmost respect."

Flintoff initially joined then England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott's backroom team on an ad-hoc basis in September 2023, although he did not travel to that year's World Cup in India.

He was, however, a member of England's staff at last year's T20 World Cup, where a semi-final exit led to Australian coach Mott's sacking.

Flintoff last year took the Superchargers close to the knockout stages in his first season, after they had finished bottom of the standings the year before.

He also oversaw a tour of Australia last winter with the Lions, who have recently drawn two unofficial Tests against India A.

"Honestly, at the moment, I feel as though I'm in the perfect place working with the Lions. I don't see this as a stepping stone to anything else, I'm invested in this and get a chance to work with these lads," added the 47-year-old.

"I'm not looking at the franchise world or anything else, although I do the Northern Superchargers which came around last year and I enjoy working with (Superchargers captain) Harry Brook on that.

"I think 'I've got a job to do here' and it's not like 'what's next?'."