Fixtures for India's tour of Sri Lanka announced

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fixtures for the upcoming India tour of Sri Lanka.

Team India will tour Sri Lanka for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. The tour begins with their first T20 match on July 26 and ends on August 7 with an ODI.

All the three T20s will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (PICS) in Pallekele on July 26, 27 and 29. while the three ODIs will be held at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS) in Colombo on August 1, 4 and 7.