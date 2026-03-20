Fitness is Top Priority Now

Chahal gives up alcohol

Punjab Kings’ leg-break googly bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has become the face of this shift. In a candid chat on AB de Villiers’ 360 on YouTube, the 35-year-old revealed: “This year I wanted to take care of my body first and I have one good news for you, I stopped alcohol. It’s been more than six months. I want to give 150% for my team.”

Chahal’s decision comes after a difficult 2025 season where injuries hampered his effectiveness. He fractured his hip playing against Kolkata Knight Riders and later suffered a knuckle injury. These setbacks prevented him from bowling his trademark leg-spin in the semi-final and final. Punjab Kings eventually lost to Royal Challengers Bangaluru, and Chahal’s fitness struggles were a factor in the defeat. His alcohol-free lifestyle is part of a broader effort to regain sharpness and consistency.

Chahal has been undergoing some personal upheaval too. He and his choreographer-wife Dhanashree Verma — are divorced. Now, Chahal is determined to rebuild both body and mind, setting an example for younger teammates.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s rehabilitation

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad missed most of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury, playing only five matches. Since then, he has undergone extensive rehabilitation and conditioning, with CSK banking on his fitness to lead the side in 2026. His return is being closely watched, as CSK’s campaign hinges on his ability to stay injury-free.

Hardik Pandya’s workload management

Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya has long been a case study in workload management. He has often skipped Ranji Trophy matches to focus on strength training and recovery, balancing franchise commitments with international duties. His approach has drawn criticism from traditionalists but reflects the reality of modern cricket, where fitness preservation is key to longevity.

Jasprit’s tailored calendar

Jasprit Bumrah, also with Mumbai Indians, has been carefully managed by selectors and franchise alike. His unique bowling action puts immense strain on his body, and he has frequently sat out domestic fixtures to ensure he is fresh for IPL and international cricket. Bumrah’s fitness is seen as critical to MI’s success, and his preparation is tailored accordingly.

The Debate: Domestic Cricket vs IPL

These choices have reignited debate about players skipping domestic cricket. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has publicly warned against prioritizing IPL over Ranji Trophy, calling it a “cause for concern.” Yet franchises argue that the IPL’s intensity — constant travel, back-to-back matches, and high-pressure games — requires specialized preparation and lifestyle discipline that domestic cricket cannot replicate.

Lifestyle Shifts

Going beyond injuries and workload, lifestyle changes are becoming central to IPL-readiness:

l Senior players are adopting plant-based diets and cutting down on processed foods.

l Yoga, meditation, and recovery protocols are now routine.

l Franchises employ nutritionists and recovery specialists to monitor players year-round.

l Younger stars are embracing these regimens early, recognizing that discipline off the field is as important as talent on it.

Highlight: The IPL is no longer just about skill — it is about resilience, discipline, and lifestyle choices. Chahal’s sobriety, Gaikwad’s rehabilitation, Pandya’s workload management, and the tailoring of Bumrah’s calendar all point to a new player mindset: sacrifice today for performance tomorrow.