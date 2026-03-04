"Fit And Firing": Maxwell Hopeful of Playing 2028 Olympics, T20 World Cup

Melbourne: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell expressed that he remains eager to continue playing T20 Internationals for Australia and has not set a retirement date, keeping the 2028 Olympics and the 2028 T20 World Cup in his plans, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Australia's early exit from the group stage at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, along with Maxwell's recent dip in form, has sparked debate over his future, with many doubting he will feature in Australia's 2028 plans.

However, Maxwell remains determined to keep playing and is not planning to make any immediate decisions about his future.Maxwell said he has not made a decision about his future because there is limited T20 cricket scheduled over the next year. He explained there is no need for a formal announcement right now and that he will assess his fitness and form before deciding whether to continue playing.

"I think not making a decision around my future was probably based more on what's to come over the next 12 months. There's not a whole lot of T20 cricket planned, so there's probably no need to make any sort of formal announcements, and just see how my body's going and see how I'm travelling and if there's opportunities to play in the future, hopefully I'm fit and firing," Maxwell told reporters on Wednesday, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Now 37, Maxwell will be 40 when Australia host the T20 World Cup in 2028, with the Los Angeles Olympics scheduled a few months earlier.

Maxwell said he hopes to be "fit and firing" for the 2028 Olympics and T20 World Cup but is not setting any deadlines about his future. Maxwell said that he believes his performances improved as the recent World Cup progressed and prefers to judge himself on his movement, fitness, and ability to fulfil his role rather than just runs or wickets.

Maxwell added that he still feels he has plenty to contribute. "Fit and firing? Hopefully. But yeah, not setting any dates. I felt like I got better and better throughout the World Cup. I probably more judge it on how I'm running around the field and how I'm feeling, probably more so than any statistics regarding wickets and runs. And I just felt like I was able to get through games a lot easier. Felt like I was playing my role as well as I could, and felt like I still had plenty to offer," he said.

Australia's next T20I assignment is a three-match away series against Bangladesh in June.