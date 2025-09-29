First Match is Always Crucial, Says Deepti Sharma

Speaking to JioStar, India all-rounder Deepti Sharma reflected on the importance of the opening game against Sri Lanka:



“The first match is always crucial as it sets the tone for the tournament. We have played against Sri Lanka recently and are familiar with their batting and bowling strengths. Keeping that in mind, we are preparing ourselves accordingly.”

India Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana spoke about how the team could overcome the challenge posed by Sri Lanka:



“The game against Sri Lanka will be our first, and naturally, there will be expectations around it. But for us, the key is to stay focused on our processes and not get distracted by external pressure. We have played good cricket over the last 12 months, and it’s important to back ourselves and have faith in our abilities.”