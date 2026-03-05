First Batch of Zimbabwe Players Leave India After ICC Works Out Alternate Air Route

New Delhi: Stranded here due to the closure of Gulf airspace, a batch of Zimbabwe's cricketers left for home following the end of their T20 World Cup campaign after the ICC reworked their travel arrangements to avoid the region immersed in conflict right now. Zimbabwe, who had a memorable T20 World Cup, beating Australia and Sri Lanka to make it to the Super Eights, couldn't progress beyond that and were eliminated last week.

They were scheduled to leave on March 2 but were stuck in Delhi owing to the closure of airspace in the Gulf region following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The first batch of players finally left for home on Wednesday in alternate flights.

"Zimbabwe Cricket confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men's team participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 are on their way home from India after the International Cricket Council secured alternative travel arrangements following recent transit disruptions," the board said in a statement on 'X'.

"Due to flight availability and revised routing, the squad will return to Harare in batches. The first group of players departed India today, Wednesday, while the final group is scheduled to leave on Friday afternoon," it added.

Zimbabwe's original travel route was via Dubai on an Emirates flight but it had to be altered. It has been learnt that Zimbabwe are now travelling to Harare via Adis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The West Indies cricket team was also stranded in India due to same reason, but there has been no update on its travel plans yet.