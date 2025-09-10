First 14 Matches of PKL Season 12 Deliver Most Competitive First Week Contests

Mumbai: Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 on JioStar has opened to a thrilling start, delivering the most competitive opening week in the past few seasons.

Of the first 14 matches, 10 have been decided by a margin of just 5 points or fewer, a remarkable 71% of games producing nail-biting finishes, compared to 43% in Season 11 and 50% in both Seasons 9 and 10.

The season has already served up four tie-breakers and a dramatic ‘Golden Raid’ in the first week itself, underlining how the thrill, intensity, and aggression have gone up several notches.

Adding to the spectacle, *only one match of the 14 played in Week 1 has been decided by more than 11 points (Season 11, 10 and 9: 4 matches)*. The early trend is clear: Season 12 is defined by razor-thin margins and cut-throat competition, with teams evenly matched and every raid and tackle carrying weight.

Speaking about the closely contested matches in the opening week of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Puneri Paltan Head Coach Ajay Thakur said:* “It’s great to witness and be part of such competitive matches in Season 12. The Pro Kabaddi League has progressed significantly, with players now taking fitness and training extremely seriously. Even the new rule introductions by the league have added to the competitiveness. This is exactly what the league needed, a strong start. Such closely fought matches, combined with the aggressive style of play, will draw more attention to PKL and further accelerate the growth of the sport.”

Adding further on the increased competitiveness, Puneri Paltan skipper Aslam Inamdar said:* “The increased competitiveness in PKL Season 12 will only have a direct impact on the league. It pushes us to bring out the best possible version of ourselves since we cannot take any team lightly. Such close results and finishes are exciting, and I hope this intensity continues for the rest of the tournament.”

The action so far has also been marked by moments of high drama that have kept fans hooked. A major talking point was the animated exchange between Bengal Warriorz’ star raider Devank Dalal and Haryana Steelers Head Coach Manpreet Singh, following Dalal’s match-winning 21-point performance and bold post-match celebration. Alongside, classic battles like Sunil Kumar vs. Mohammadreza Shadloui and the emergence of young talents have given Season 12 a blend of experience and youthful aggression, resulting in high-octane drama.

Speaking on the aggression and intensity of the opening week, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga said:* “I cannot recollect when a Pro Kabaddi League season has had such a strong start, consistent close finishes, fierce rivalries, and players openly showcasing aggression on the mat. It has all come together nicely and has really benefited the tournament. The quality of play has been excellent, both from experienced and young kabaddi players. I am confident this will continue, and fans will get to witness a lot more thrilling action in the weeks ahead.”

The excitement has translated beyond the mat as well. Season 12 opened to a strong start on the JioStar network, with its Opening Day TVR surpassing last year’s Opening Day performance. On digital, PKL Season 12’s reach grew by 3X, while total watch-time across the JioStar network rose by 22%.

With momentum only expected to rise, fans can look forward to even more thrilling encounters during Rivalry Week from September 15-20 which will include the Maharashtra Derby between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan on September 18.