FIFA Announces Latest Phase of World Cup Ticket Sales

London: FIFA announced on Wednesday plans for a final round of World Cup ticket sales. World soccer's governing body said over one million tickets had been sold by the end of the previous release, between December and February, and that additional tickets would be put on general sale from April 1 to the end of the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

The latest phase comes after FIFA president Gianni Infantino proclaimed in January that the demand for tickets was the equivalent of "1,000 years of World Cups at once" and that all 104 matches at the latest edition of the Cup would be sold out. FIFA has faced criticism over its ticket pricing strategy for the tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Fans accused FIFA of a "monumental betrayal" in December when tickets were put on general sale, ranging from $140 for the cheapest group games to $8,680 for the final.

Mark your calendars! Last Minute Sales for #FIFAWorldCup tickets begin April 1!



🗓️ Wednesday, April 1



⏰ 11AM ET/5PM CET



🎟️Tickets are available now on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. All ticket sales are final. Terms apply. — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 25, 2026