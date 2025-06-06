FIFA WC Qualifiers: Brazil Draw Against Ecuador On Coach Ancelotti's Debut

Guayaquil: Brazil were held to a lackluster goalless draw against Ecuador in coach Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup qualifying debut with the team on Thursday.

The five-times World Cup winners are still in the hunt to qualify for next year's tournament but will have their work cut out after a performance that produced just a handful of shots on goal.

The Brazilians are in fourth place in the South American qualifiers with three matches remaining.

They face Paraguay on Tuesday in Sao Paolo, when a win and some favorable results from other teams will see them through.

Sixty-five-year-old Ancelotti recently joined Brazil from a celebrated stint at Real Madrid.

Long-suffering Brazil fans are hoping he could breathe new life into a side coming off a string of disappointing results and performances unworthy of their storied past.

The Italian coach replaced Dorival Junior, who was sacked at the end of March after the 4-1 thrashing at the hands of reigning champions and bitter rivals Argentina.