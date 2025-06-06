 Top
FIFA WC Qualifiers: Brazil Draw Against Ecuador On Coach Ancelotti's Debut

6 Jun 2025 10:53 AM IST

Brazil is still in the hunt to qualify for next year's tournament

FIFA WC Qualifiers: Brazil Draw Against Ecuador On Coach Ancelottis Debut
Ecuador's defender Piero Hincapie (L) and Brazil's forward Vinicius Jr fight for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Ecuador and Brazil. (Photo by AFP)
Guayaquil: Brazil were held to a lackluster goalless draw against Ecuador in coach Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup qualifying debut with the team on Thursday.
The five-times World Cup winners are still in the hunt to qualify for next year's tournament but will have their work cut out after a performance that produced just a handful of shots on goal.
The Brazilians are in fourth place in the South American qualifiers with three matches remaining.
They face Paraguay on Tuesday in Sao Paolo, when a win and some favorable results from other teams will see them through.
Sixty-five-year-old Ancelotti recently joined Brazil from a celebrated stint at Real Madrid.
Long-suffering Brazil fans are hoping he could breathe new life into a side coming off a string of disappointing results and performances unworthy of their storied past.
The Italian coach replaced Dorival Junior, who was sacked at the end of March after the 4-1 thrashing at the hands of reigning champions and bitter rivals Argentina.
( Source : AFP )
