FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Vinicius Junior's late goal seals Brazil's 2-1 win over Colombia

Sao Paulo: A last-minute goal by Vinicius Júnior secured Brazil’s 2-1 win over Colombia in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, helping his team and millions of fans avoid more disappointment.

A draw would have seen Brazil slump to sixth in the South American standings. Instead, Brazil moved to second spot behind Argentina after Vinicius Júnior’s long-range goal.

The top six teams in South America are guaranteed spots at next year’s World Cup in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, and so the victory released some pressure on Brazil coach Dorival Júnior ahead of next week's game against Argentina. The five-time champions have never missed a World Cup.

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina squad has 25 points after 12 games — four points clear of Brazil (21 points from 13 games) — and is close to securing its place in the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina will be without Lionel Messi when it plays at Uruguay on Friday, four days before its scheduled showdown with Brazil. The last time the two South American powerhouses met, Argentina won 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in 2023.

Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarães and defender Gabriel Magalhães were booked against Colombia and will miss the match in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Alisson and Colombian defender Davinson Sánchez were substituted in the concussion protocol, and will also miss the next match in World Cup qualifying.

Colombia will play host to Paraguay next week.

VINICIUS SAVES BRAZIL Brazil appeared more energized than in previous games, with speed, high skill and an early goal from the spot suggesting that coach Dorival Júnior had found a starting lineup to get the job done.

But then a defensive mistake put it all at risk for the hosts in Brasilia until a moment of brilliance by Vinicius Júnior.

Raphinha scored in the 6th minute after Vinicius Júnior was fouled in the penalty box. After that, Brazil kept possession, but didn't put on real pressure to add a second in front of 70,000 fans.

Colombia equalized with a crossed shot by Luis Diaz in the 41st, assisted by James Rodríguez. The visitors got the ball at the edge of Brazil's box from substitute Joeliton, who replaced injured Gerson.

Both teams struggled with accuracy in the second half until Vinicius Júnior took a shot from long distance which deflected off Jefferson Lerma and beat goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

“This was very important, we deserved to win. I deserved this goal too for all I have worked for,” Vinicius Júnior said of his first goal in this qualifying tournament. “It was a bit of relief, a bit of happiness.”

Brazil coach Dorival Júnior said the win was key “because of our moment, our situation and for our process.”

“We're feeling now that we are on a path. It's not all ideal, but we will be improving every round."

Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo was upset with the result.

“We had a great match again and we leave with nothing,” Lorenzo said. “We deserved more, once again.” Colombia is in 6th place with 19 points.

PARAGUAY EDGES CLOSER Paraguay remained unbeaten under coach Gustavo Alfaro with a tense 1-0 win over Chile in front of raucous fans in Asuncion. The hosts dominated most of the match and maintained pressure on their rivals, who could barely create scoring opportunities.

Omar Alderete scored the winner on the hour with a classic Paraguayan strategy: a set piece led to two headers that enabled Alderete to shoot from close range. It boosted Paraguay's chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Paraguay has 20 points and is fourth in the standings. Chile, with nine points, is last in the round-robin competition.

Also on Thursday, Peru beat Bolivia 3-1. Andy Polo scored in the 37th minute, Paolo Guerrero added a second in the 45th and Edison Flores finished it off in 82nd. Miguel Terceros netted Bolivia's goal from the spot in the 58th minute.

Bolivia remains in seventh place with 13 points, which keeps the team in contention for inter-continental playoffs for World Cup spots. Peru has 10 points and is in ninth place.