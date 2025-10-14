FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Belgium Come From Behind to Beat Wales

Cardiff: Kevin De Bruyne tucked away two penalties as Belgium came back after conceding an early goal to beat Wales 4-2 away in their World Cup qualifier on Monday, moving them closer to a place at next year's finals.

Joe Rodon had the home side ahead at the Cardiff City Stadium in the eighth minute, but a De Bruyne penalty brought Belgium level within 10 minutes before veteran full back Thomas Meunier put them ahead for a 2-1 halftime advantage.

De Bruyne scored a second spotkick in the 76th minute to extend the lead, but Wales looked to be back in the contest as Nathan Broadhead came off the bench to score with two minutes remaining.

However, it took only 60 seconds for an unmarked Leandro Trossard to restore the two-goal advantage in the last minute and take Belgium top of Group J on 14 points, one ahead of North Macedonia who were held to a 1-1 home draw by Kazakhstan.

Wales remain third in the standings on 10 points with two fixtures remaining.

Rodon easily headed home a corner to hand Wales the lead after they looked lively in the opening exchanges, but the tide turned against them after a stroke of ill-fortune.

A shot from Charles De Ketelaere struck Ethan Ampadu on the hand, but the penalty was only awarded after a VAR check.

After De Bruyne converted the spotkick, Belgium began to show their class and within six minutes of the equaliser caught Wales on the counter for Meunier to score.

A cross-field pass from Trossard found Jeremy Doku, who then laid it back for the 34-year-old Meunier, who was sprinting upfield, to fire home.

Arthur Theate missed from close range minutes later, and De Bruyne fired over the crossbar when Doku teed him up before the break.

Doku was a constant threat to the Welsh defence, but the home side kept him at bay. However, Jordan James gave away a penalty for a much clearer handball offence, which De Bruyne squeezed into the corner.

Broadhead gave the home fans hope after Trossard was dispossessed to score, but the Arsenal attacker made up for the error within a minute with Belgium's fourth.

"We started badly but reacted well and scored a very good second goal and had enough chances to score a lot more. At times we made it difficult for ourselves," De Bruyne told Belgium's VTM television.

Belgium will seal qualification with victory in their next game in Kazakhstan on November 15.