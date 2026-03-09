FIFA President Congratulates Jay Shah on ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Success

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah for the successful organisation of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Sharing a photo of himself holding the Indian jersey on his social media handle, Infantino also congratulated the Indian cricket team on winning a record third Men’s T20 World Cup title.

“Congratulations to the ICC and my friend Jay Shah for another wonderfully organised T20 World Cup. Many congratulations to India for another title. Having visited your wonderful country, I know how much this means to you,” Infantino wrote.