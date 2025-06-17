 Top
Home » Sports

FIFA Club World Cup: Luiz Araujo Leads Flamengo To 2-0 Win Over Esperance de Tunis

Sports
AP
17 Jun 2025 11:26 AM IST

Key Moment In the 66th minute, Esperance had a chance to tie the score with a counter-attack led by Youcef Belaili, but Agustin Rossi made a crucial save to keep Flamengo in the lead

FIFA Club World Cup: Luiz Araujo Leads Flamengo To 2-0 Win Over Esperance de Tunis
x
Flamengo's forward Luiz Araujo celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group D football match between Brazil's CR Flamengo and Tunis' Esperance Sportive de Tunis. (Photo by AFP)
Philadelphia: Luiz Araujo and Giorgian de Arrascaeta each scored a goal and Flamengo beat Esperance Sportive de Tunis 2-0 on Monday night in the Club World Cup.
After dominating possession for 17 minutes, de Arrascaeta opened the scoring after finishing off a cross from Araujo.
Araujo capped an amazing performance in the 70th minute by scoring Flamengo's second goal. This came from an assist by Jorginho, Flamengo's new signing and former Club World Cup Champion.
The Lincoln Financial Stadium brimmed with energy for the entire 90 minutes thanks to the 25,797 Flamengo and Esperance’s fans present. The attendance was far from the stadium's 67,594 maximum capacity.
Key Moment In the 66th minute, Esperance had a chance to tie the score with a counter-attack led by Youcef Belaili, but Agustin Rossi made a crucial save to keep Flamengo in the lead. This allowed Araujo to put the game out of Esperance's reach four minutes later.
Takeaways
Flamengo could earn a first-place finish in Group D if they continue playing like they did in this one. Esperance's chances of making it past the group stage diminished a lot with the loss. However, with a win against LAFC and a tie between Chelsea and Flamengo, Esperance could still hope of making it into the elimination round of the Club World Cup.
( Source : AP )
FIFA Club World Cup 
United States 
AP
About the AuthorAP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X