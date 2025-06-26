 Top
FIFA Club World Cup: Inter Milan Advances With 2-0 Win Over River Plate

AP
26 Jun 2025 8:56 AM IST

Inter Milan finished atop Group E with seven points, two more than Monterrey, which finished second in the group

Inter Milan's forward Francesco Esposito celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group E football match between Inter Milan and River Plate. (Photo by AFP)
Seattle: Francesco Pio Esposito scored in the 72nd minute and Alessandro Bastoni added an insurance goal in stoppage time to lead Inter Milan to a 2-0 win over River Plate on Wednesday night and into the second round of the Club World Cup.
Esposito’s goal came just six minutes after River Plate’s Lucas Martínez Quarta was shown a red card after taking out the legs of Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a breakaway and preventing a clean shot on goal.
Just two minutes before the red card, River Plate came close to taking the lead when Manuel Lanzini found Facundo Colidio in the box with a cross, but Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer made the save.
Bastoni's goal came on a left-footed shot from outside the box in the 93rd minute.
Inter Milan finished atop Group E with seven points, two more than Monterrey, which finished second in the group following a 3-0 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds on Wednesday night. River Plate finished in third with four points and Urawa Red Diamonds finished in last, going 0-3.
Key Moment Esposito, a 19-year-old striker, notched his first career goal for Inter Milan after assisting on the squad’s winning goal in a 2-1 victory against Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday.
Takeaways Inter Milan plays Fluminense — one of four Brazilian clubs to advance to the round of 16 — on Monday in Charlotte. Monterrey plays Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday 1 at Atlanta.
