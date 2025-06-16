 Top
Home » Sports

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Palmeiras, Porto Draw 0-0 In Their First Match

Sports
AP
16 Jun 2025 11:11 AM IST

There is a four-way tie in Group A, which opened with Inter Miami and Al Ahly’s drawing 0-0 on Saturday

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Palmeiras, Porto Draw 0-0 In Their First Match
x
Pepe of FC Porto is challenged by Murilo Cerqueira and Mauricio of Palmeiras during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between SE Palmeiras and FC Porto. (Getty Images via AFP)
East Rutherford: Palmeiras and two-time European champion Porto tied 0-0 in their opening match of the Club World Cup on Sunday night before a crowd of 46,275 at MetLife Stadium, which was just over half full.
Estevão's left-footed shot in first-half stoppage time went into the hands of Claúdio Ramos, and Richard Ríos' attempt off the rebound was blocked.
Palmeiras, Brazil's club champion in 2022 and ‘23, qualified as the 2021 Copa Libertadores winner, while Porto reached the tournament as Europe’s fifth-ranked eligible team over a four-year period.
Palmeiras had a 17-11 advantage in shots and 55.3% possession. Its fans took over a side of the stadium, waving flags and cheering or the entire match.
Key Moment Ramos' double save in first-half stoppage time.
Takeaways
There is a four-way tie in Group A, which opened with Inter Miami and Al Ahly’s drawing 0-0 on Saturday, Palmeiras will face 12 -time African champion Al Ahly on Thursday in East Rutherford and Porto will play Miami the same day in Atlanta.
( Source : AP )
FIFA Club World Cup 
United States 
AP
About the AuthorAP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X