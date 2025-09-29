Feels Good When Country's Leader Bats on the Front Foot: SKY on Modi's Post
Likening the India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup to Operation Sindoor, Modi said the outcome remained the same and India won
India's emerging star Tilak Varma echoed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he shared the former's social media post on Asia Cup final.
Meanwhile, responding on the post, skipper Suryakumar Yadav told ANI, "It feels good when the country's leader himself bats on the front foot. It felt like he took the strike and scored runs. it was great to see."
"Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," Modi wrote on X.
Sharing this post on Instagram, the star of the final game, wrote "India Always Wins."
India had named its military operation "Operation Sindoor" following the Pahalgam terror attack, as it targeted terrorists based in Pakistan and then engaged in a conflict with the Pakistani military.
Tilak Varma, the sinewy left-hander, produced a heady cocktail of chutzpah and discretion to guide India to their ninth Asia Cup title, following a five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final on Sunday.
Needing 10 off the last over, Tilak deposited the controversial trouble monger Haris Rauf into mid-wicket stands before Rinku Singh, getting his first hit of the tournament, sent the Indian fans into delirium with a winning boundary.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
