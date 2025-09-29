Feels Good When Country's Leader Bats on the Front Foot: SKY on Modi's Post

India's emerging star Tilak Varma echoed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he shared the former's social media post on Asia Cup final.

Meanwhile, responding on the post, skipper Suryakumar Yadav told ANI, "It feels good when the country's leader himself bats on the front foot. It felt like he took the strike and scored runs. it was great to see."

Likening the India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup to Operation Sindoor, Modi said the outcome remained the same and India won.

"Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," Modi wrote on X.

Sharing this post on Instagram, the star of the final game, wrote "India Always Wins."