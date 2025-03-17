FC Shkupi Soccer Player Andrej Lazarov Among Victims of North Macedonia Nightclub Fire

Professional soccer player Andrej Lazarov was among the victims of a devastating fire at a nightclub in North Macedonia, according to his team, FC Shkupi. The club shared the tragic news on Facebook on Sunday, confirming that the 25-year-old midfielder was one of the victims of the fire, which occurred at a popular venue in the capital city.

The fire, which broke out late on March 15, quickly spread throughout the nightclub, leading to multiple casualties. Lazarov’s team expressed deep sorrow in their message, describing the loss as one that has left them in great pain. "With great pain and sorrow, we confirm that Andrej Lazarov, our beloved player, is among those who lost their lives in this tragic incident," the club posted on social media.

Lazarov had been a key player for FC Shkupi in the Macedonian First Football League. The young soccer star’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the local football community, with tributes pouring in from both teammates and fans alike.

Authorities have begun an investigation into the cause of the fire, and efforts are ongoing to identify all the victims. The incident has sparked widespread mourning across the country, as people remember Lazarov's dedication and skill on the field.