FC Barcelona Presidential Candidate Hopes Messi ‘Tells The Truth’ About Failed Return

Victor Font wants Lionel Messi to fess up.

One of two candidates in Barcelona's presidential election running against incumbent Joan Laporta, Font has called on the superstar to address recent ‌comments from former Barca coach Xavi Hernandez.

Hernandez suggested that Laporta had blocked Messi's potential return in 2023 because of fears of a power struggle. Barca supporters with an ownership stake in the club, called "socis," will vote on Sunday to elect a ⁠new team president, after Hernandez's comments possibly disturbed the race.

"I don't think Messi will say anything between now and Sunday, but I hope he does," Font said on Tuesday. "I hope he tells the truth so that the socis don't go to the polls misled by Laporta and blinded by the smoke screen of hope generated by Hansi Flick and the young players."

The team seemed to have ‌an ⁠agreement with Messi following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, which would have brought the footballer back to the club where he achieved most of his professional success from 2003-21.

Instead, Messi signed with Inter Miami ⁠of Major League Soccer.

Laporta described that move by Messi as being driven by a wish to stay out of the spotlight, led by Messi's father, ⁠Jorge.

Hernandez has instead said that Laporta feared a "war" with the player and accused Laporta of lying.

Despite the differences in the stories, ⁠Laporta was elected to his role in part because of a promise to keep Messi in 2021, a promise that went unfulfilled when the Argentina product instead left for PSG.