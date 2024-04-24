Fans queue up at Hyderabad hotel to get glimpse of SRH players

Hyderabad: Fans turned up in huge numbers at a hotel in the city to catch the sight of their favorite players as the Sunrisers team leave for a practice session on Wednesday.

Many fans were seen holding their mobile phones in their hands as they waited outside the hotel to click pictures of the players. The same was the scene at the hotel where Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players were staying, as many enthusiastic fans lined up to get a glance of Virat Kohli.

Sunrisers are to face the RCB in a match at the Uppal stadium on Thursday.

The successful run of the SRH in the ongoing Indian Premier League is drawing huge crowds to the stadium while also improving their fan base on social media.

Earlier in the tournament the team has beaten the RCB at their home-ground and look forward to repeating the performance here as well.



SRH in their last match have beaten the Delhi Capitals by 67 runs after putting a mammoth 266 run target. Interestingly this was the third time in the season SRH has scored more than 250 runs, becoming only the second team in the world to do the feat.



With 10 points, SRH is at third place in the points table and have won 5 of the 7 games they played.