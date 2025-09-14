Fans Offer Prayers for India's Victory in Asia Cup Clash with Pakistan

Amidst the growing calls to boycott India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match, scheduled today (Sunday) evening, cricketing fans offered special prayers at Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Fans offered special poojas, Jala Harathis among other prayers.

On the other hand, young cricketers from Kanpur expressed their excitement and pinned hopes on local star Kuldeep Yadav.

Speaking to ANI, Harsh Pathak, a young cricketer, said, "I want India to perform brilliantly. Kuldeep bhaiya (Kuldeep Yadav) should do really well. He should claim 5 wickets. India should win."

Additionally, the Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP) organises 'Maha Yagya' and 'Shankh Naad' programme for India's success in the high-octane clash, PTI reported.

The high-stakes clash will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams would be playing their second game in the tournament with India coming from an easy win against hosts UAE, while Pakistan secured a win against Hong Kong China in their first game.

The result makes Sunday's encounter pivotal in the race to the Super Four. A win here not only brings bragging rights but also strengthens early qualification chances, according to Olympics.com.

The 2024 World T20 Champions and No. 1 ranked men's T20I cricket team, India looks very powerful and would be walking as the favorites. They are also the most successful team in the Asia Cup history with eight titles.

The India vs Pakistan rivalry has played out 13 times in the T20I format, with India leading 9-3. One of Pakistan's three wins came in the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai - their last victory over India in T20 cricket.