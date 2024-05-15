Fans flock to apply for Team India Head Coach position despite qualification criteria

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has on Monday invited applications for the Head Coach position for Team India. The Board gave a link for interested candidates to apply on its official 'X' handle.

The Board has set certain prerequisites for candidates, which include being under 60 years of age, playing 50 or more international Tests and 30 or more ODIs, having been a Head coach to a Test playing nation for more than 2 years, a Head coach to an IPL team or equivalent international league, National A team, First class team for a term of 3 or more years.

In addition, persons with a BCCI level 3 certification or equivalent certification are also eligible to apply.

Apart from these the board also asked for the mail, phone number, date of birth and applicants full name.

Interestingly, many fans despite having any of the said qualifications have applied for the head coach post and shared the screenshot of their application under the comment section of the BCCI's post.

A user sharing a snap of his application wrote, "Submitted my application form. Hopefully under my expert coaching and guidance, India lifts the 2027 World Cup in South Africa." While another said "Submitted my application, cannot wait to coach Team India"