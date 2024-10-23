 Top
Fan requests Rohit Sharma to tell Virat Kohli, 'I'm his biggest fan'

23 Oct 2024 8:30 AM GMT
Fan approaches Rohit for an autograph.

Mumbai: After the intense practice, Rohit was approached by a spectator seeking his autograph.He obliged graciously, and the fan took the opportunity to express her admiration for Virat Kohli. Rohit smiled and assured her he would pass on her message to Kohli. The fan was present at the stadium to watch the Indian team practice.


The Conversation of Rohit Sharma with a fan:

Fan - Rohit bhai, please give autograph.

Rohit:- I'm coming, wait.

Fan - Thank You so much. Virat Kohli ko bolna unki badi aayi hai (tell Virat that his big fan came here).

Rohit:- "I'll tell Virat". ❤️🥹pic.twitter.com/JcS1BCbUaV

— Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) October 22, 2024 ">Also Read:

The Indian cricket team resumed practice on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, ahead of the second Test of their three-match series against New Zealand, set to begin Thursday. After a day off, the players were eager to hit the nets as they look to bounce back from an eight-wicket defeat in the rain-affected opening Test in Bengaluru last week, leaving them trailing 0-1 in the series.

Captain Rohit Sharma led the training session, which focused heavily on facing spin bowlers. With reports suggesting that Pune's pitch will feature low bounce due to its black-soil composition, the team concentrated on preparing for the specific challenges they may encounter.

As the team gears up for this crucial match, their primary focus will be on leveling the series against the Kiwis, who are keen to capitalise on their early success.



