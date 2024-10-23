Fan requests Rohit Sharma to tell Virat Kohli, 'I'm his biggest fan'

Mumbai: After the intense practice, Rohit was approached by a spectator seeking his autograph.He obliged graciously, and the fan took the opportunity to express her admiration for Virat Kohli. Rohit smiled and assured her he would pass on her message to Kohli. The fan was present at the stadium to watch the Indian team practice.





The Indian cricket team resumed practice on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, ahead of the second Test of their three-match series against New Zealand, set to begin Thursday. After a day off, the players were eager to hit the nets as they look to bounce back from an eight-wicket defeat in the rain-affected opening Test in Bengaluru last week, leaving them trailing 0-1 in the series.

Captain Rohit Sharma led the training session, which focused heavily on facing spin bowlers. With reports suggesting that Pune's pitch will feature low bounce due to its black-soil composition, the team concentrated on preparing for the specific challenges they may encounter.

As the team gears up for this crucial match, their primary focus will be on leveling the series against the Kiwis, who are keen to capitalise on their early success.







