Family Cheers Fuel Sushanth Anumolu’s All Stars at Hyderabad Pickleball League

Hyderabad: Actor Sushanth Anumolu received strong family support at the Hyderabad Pickleball League (HPL) on Friday as the All Stars team, owned by him, continued its Friday-night matches.



Sushanth’s mother Susheela Anumolu, cousins Sumanth Yarlagadda, Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, and close family friends were present at the venue, encouraging the team from the sidelines. Actor Naveen Polishetty also attended, and Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, the team’s sponsor, was present at the star-studded event.



Sushanth recently announced his ownership of All Stars and appointed badminton player Sameer Varma as the team’s icon player and captain. He described his involvement as an effort to help develop the pickleball community in Hyderabad.



The league includes eight franchises, with matches held every Friday. The final playoff matches took place on November 28, 2025.

