Fame and Power Changed Kohli, Rohit Sharma remained the same, says this player

Hyderabad: World Cup winning Captain Rohit Sharma remained the same person despite power and popularity, while star batter Virat Kohli changed with fame, said team India former player Amit Mishra in a recent podcast.



Amit Mishra was part of an unplugged podcast hosted by Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, where he made some shocking revelations.

Talking about Rohit's unchanged behaviour, Mishra said, "I have not been a part of the Indian team for half a decade but still whenever Rohit Sharma and I meet there is the same banter and he makes jokes. There was a time we did not speak to each other but we sorted it now, we have a great bonding."

"Rohit was the same when i met him for the first time and the same even today, he mingles with everyone and becomes everyone's favorite," Amit Mishra added.

Talking about Virat, he said, "I dont have the same relation with him like I used to have. We have almost stopped talking to each other. I have known cheeku since he was 4 years old, but there is a lot of difference between Cheeku and Virat Kohli."

"I have seen him change a lot, when people get power and fame they think everyone reaches out to them with a motive but I was not one of them," he said.

Earlier, 2011 World Cup winning hero, Yuvraj Singh also opined the same in a podcast interview.