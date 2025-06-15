Explained: How India's Analyst Collects Data from Intra-Squad Matches

London: Performance analysts of India and India A offered a sneak peek into the number of measures that are taken to collect data since the intra-squad fixture is not a televised game.



India is in Beckenham, bolstering its preparations with a four-day match between India and India A, ahead of the five-match Test series opener against England on June 20 at Headingley.



India's performance analyst, Hari Prasad Mohan, revealed that they set up cameras by using a pole. Through cameras, the Indian team gets the feed of the entire proceedings, which is used to collect data.

"This is not a televised game, so we have to set up the cameras for the data collection side of things on our own. So that's what we're going to do now. So, before the game. we're just going to set up a camera using a pole. For that, we get the feed to capture the data," Mohand said in a video posted by the BCCI.





"Two good things about this camera is one it doesn't require power, and second, it's a PTZ, so you can change the angle, you can set the frame so it becomes pretty handy," Pushkar Sawant. India A performance analyst, added.

Moham went on to outline the objectives that they try to achieve through the intra-squad match and said, "Basically, it's a four-day game where you know we would try to simulate a few things in terms of you know the batters and the bowlers, you know if they have to achieve something, and also you know talking to the sports science team, you know they would like to get the bowlers road also."





"You can replicate the vision, which, you know, the frame that you see during live games. So we're just trying to get the same frame. So, as Pushkar was saying, just connect the LAN, and then you connect it to your laptop, and then you get the feed. So it's pretty much a very simple process," he added.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.



England squad for first Test vs India: Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.