Experts, fans worried over Rohit's form ahead of T20 WC

Hyderabad: Team India captain and Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma is battling poor form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). In the last six innings he had managed to score only 52 runs.



USA and West Indies will host the T20 World Cup from June 2. This year's tournament will feature for the first time a total of 20 teams.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the team India opener's form becomes a key concern to many cricket experts and fans alike. While he looked in good touch in the initial phase of the tournament with a commendable century against the Chennai Super Kings, his form took a beating thereafter.On June 9, India will take on Ireland to begin their 20 over World Cup campaign.Rohit Sharma's wicket was considered the turning point and largely attributed to the team's loss in the recently concluded ODI world cup by many experts.Meanwhile, many Indian veterans including Sehwag and Irfan Pathan have voiced their concern on the star batters' form, while others said he will be back in form once he's back to national duty. Former team India pacer, Varun Aaron speaking to ESPN on Hitman's form said, "He can flip Switch, national duty is something he holds in a very high regard. i dont think it's a worry at all but it's a concern for the MI side."In addition, Rohit Sharma's deputy and team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's form is also a worry for team India.