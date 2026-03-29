'Excited' Buttler Rejuvenated For IPL 2026 After Horror T20 World Cup

New Delhi: England's Jos Buttler insists he still has the hunger for runs, saying a complete break from cricket in the Alps has rejuvenated him for the Indian Premier League after a horror T20 World Cup.

The wicketkeeper cut a downcast figure opening the England batting in the global showpiece, scoring just 87 runs in eight matches up to the semi-final defeat to eventual champions India this month.

"It's great to have a nice break," Buttler, whose Gujarat Titans team will begin their campaign against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on Tuesday, told AFP.

"I actually went to the Alps so I couldn't have been further away from cricket which was really nice.

"Had some time away and I'm really excited now, looking forward to another IPL season," added the former England white-ball captain.

Opener Buttler, who has scored 4,037 T20 runs for England since his 2011 debut, was a shadow of his usually destructive self in the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Buttler's top score was a less-than-fluent 26 against Nepal in England's opening match.

He hit a scratchy 21 against the West Indies in the next group game then had a run of five single-digit scores before scoring 25 in the semi-final defeat.

Buttler's slump in form has left a question mark over his future in Harry Brook's England side, but the 35-year-old said he retained his motivation for the game.

'Still hungry'

"I'm still hungry to score runs," said Buttler.

"I think I'm at a stage in my career now and having just had those few weeks to reflect, I just want to look forward and play what's in front of me and not make any plans really.

"Whether you're playing well in terms of runs or not scoring runs... you have to have the same energy and motivation to go to practise and to the next match.

"As long as I've got that energy to turn up to the next one, I'll keep going," he said.

Buttler has made just one half-century in his last four International Cricket Council white-ball tournaments.

But is looking to regain his form in the IPL, where he has been one of the most successful overseas batsmen.

In 2022, Buttler equalled Virat Kohli's record of four centuries in a season.

"The onus is on you to get going quickly in your innings and play aggressively," he said.

"But I think the biggest thing for me and maybe a lesson to learn is just to stay in my own lane and just focus on my own cricket and my own game and play my own way."

Buttler plays in other T20 franchise tournaments, including England's The Hundred and Australia's Big Bash League.

He agreed with recent comments from Australia captain Pat Cummins that players chasing lucrative franchise league pay days was creating tension with national selectors.

England Test opener Ben Duckett was due to play for Delhi capitals before pulling out of this year's IPL to manage his workload and focus on international cricket.

"For players, it's becoming a thing to weigh up what is the most important thing for you and your cricket at that time," said Buttler, who believes English players put their country first.

"I can only speak on England's behalf and you can feel it that the guys want to play for England -- and play for England as long as they can."

There is a danger that Test cricket could be marginalised, but Buttler said the five-day game would always be the ultimate format for him.

"It's different for different countries," he said. "I am still of the generation that (feels) Test cricket is the pinnacle."