Every Captain Desires Rohit and Virat's Experience, Says Shubman Gill

Speaking to JioHotstar, Indian captain Shubman Gill shared his thoughts about the upcoming Australia series:



“We've been playing some of the best ODI cricket in the past two or three years, and nothing changes for us. It’s more or less the same team that we’re playing. So, very excited to go out there and play in Australia.”

On expectations from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli:



“They’ve been playing for India for the past 10–15 years and winning matches for us. The experience that they bring to the table is something every captain or every team wants. And that's what we are looking forward to. We just want them to go out there and do their magic.”

On handling the transition from one format to another:



“From the Asia Cup to this Test series, it was a very quick turnaround. We finished the Asia Cup, and in the next two or three days, we were playing a Test match. That was new for me. But I think going back to the basics of a particular format is something that works for me. Whenever you're switching formats, knowing what the basics and the foundation of that format are is something I go back to, and I think that works for me.”