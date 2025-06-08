 Top
Home » Sports

Errani, Paolini Win French Open Women's Doubles Crown

Sports
AFP
8 Jun 2025 6:31 PM IST

The Italian pair beat Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 for their first Grand Slam title together.

Errani, Paolini Win French Open Womens Doubles Crown
x
Winners Italy's Jasmine Paolini, left, and Sara Errani celebrate with the trophy after the women's doubles final match of the French Tennis Open against Kazakhstan Anna Danilina and Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP/PTI)

Paris: Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini won the French Open women's doubles title on Sunday, on the same court they clinched gold at last year's Paris Olympics.

The Italian pair beat Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 for their first Grand Slam title together.
Errani and Paolini finished runners-up at Roland Garros a year ago, when Paolini was also a losing finalist in the women's singles.
The 38-year-old Errani added the women's doubles crown to the mixed title she won alongside compatriot Andrea Vavassori on Thursday.
It was her sixth women's doubles triumph, having already completed a career Grand Slam.
( Source : AFP )
French Open 2025 Jasmine Paolini 
France 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X