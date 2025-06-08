Errani, Paolini Win French Open Women's Doubles Crown

Paris: Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini won the French Open women's doubles title on Sunday, on the same court they clinched gold at last year's Paris Olympics.



The Italian pair beat Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 for their first Grand Slam title together.

Errani and Paolini finished runners-up at Roland Garros a year ago, when Paolini was also a losing finalist in the women's singles.

The 38-year-old Errani added the women's doubles crown to the mixed title she won alongside compatriot Andrea Vavassori on Thursday.

It was her sixth women's doubles triumph, having already completed a career Grand Slam.