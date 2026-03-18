Enzo Fernandez Could Leave Chelsea Following Champions League Exit

London: Enzo Fernandez has suggested he could leave Chelsea at the end of the current season after the London club were knocked out of the Champions League.

Leroy Rosenior's side were beaten 3-0 at home to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday as the French giants completed an aggregate 8-3 thrashing of the Blues over the two legs of their last-16 tie.

With world club champions Chelsea currently sixth in the Premier League, they may yet fail to qualify for a place among European football's elite next term.

Argentina's Fernandez captained the Blues against PSG on Tuesday in the absence of the injured Reece James.

But the 25-year-old midfielder did little to end speculation he could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge, telling ESPN: "I don't know, there are eight games left and the FA Cup. There's the World Cup and then we'll see."

Fernandez, reflecting on Chelsea's latest loss to PSG, who put the tie to bed with two goals in the first 15 minutes at Stamford Bridge, added: "I think we failed to control the game. In the first leg, we lost focus in the final 15 minutes and conceded three goals, and here it happened at the very start.

"At this level, you can't concede two goals so quickly because of small details. Ultimately, over the two legs, PSG were the better side and deserve to go through. Since I arrived at Chelsea we have already passed through similar situations and we were able to turn them around.

"Now, our focus must be on winning the FA Cup and achieving our goal of qualifying for next season's Champions League."

Eight-time FA Cup-winners Chelsea face third-tier Port Vale in the quarter-finals on April 4.