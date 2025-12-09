England's Mark Wood Ruled Out Of Ashes Series With Knee Injury

Brisbane: Injured fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the Ashes in a major setback for an England lineup trailing 2-0 in the five-match series.

Wood had limited impact in the first test, bowling 11 overs without taking a wicket in the eight-wicket loss in Perth. He then missed the second cricket test in Brisbane because of his troublesome left knee.

The 35-year-old Wood's fitness had been an issue ahead of the Ashes tour after he only recently returned following knee surgery in March.

Matt Fisher, who made his only test appearance in the Caribbean in 2022, was drafted into the test squad as cover.

In an Instagram post, Wood said he was “gutted to be out the remainder of the Ashes. After extensive surgery and seven long, hard months of work and rehab to get back into the test arena, my knee just hasn’t held up.”

Wood said he traveled to Australia “with high expectations about making a big impact. I’m desperately disappointed that despite yet more injections and intensive medical treatment it has become clear that the flare up in my knee is worse than feared.”

Wood was England’s leading wicket-taker in the 2023 Ashes series, when his return from injury coincided with a big comeback by the home team.

England must win the third test starting Dec. 17 in Adelaide to have any chance of reclaiming the Ashes. England hasn't won a test in Australia since 2010-11, and losing Wood makes matters worse for a bowling attack that has struggled in the last month.

“I still believe we can turn things around. Never give in. Come on England," Wood posted on social media.

News of his Wood's departure was announced just hours after Australia confirmed veteran paceman Josh Hazlewood would miss the series because of hamstring and Achilles injuries.