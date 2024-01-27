England’s Assistant Coach Jeetan Backs His Bowlers

Hyderabad: England assistant coach Jeetan Patel backed his bowlers even as they failed to exert pressure on India on the second day of the first Test here in Hyderabad.

The visitors conceded a 175-runs lead after they were restricted to 246 on the first day. At stumps, India were 421 for 7 in 110 overs.

“It was a tough day. I think the efforts the guys put in were immense. Seeing the guys running around and you almost expect you arrived on top of the game. The way we created chances, some may have gone a little bit our way, would be different. That’s cricket, we will get there,” he said.

Asked to comment on former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble’s views about England spinners, the former New Zealand cricketer said: “I am not going to argue with Anil Kumble, he is a legend of the game. But, on these sort of pitches, how many times can you hit the seam and how many times can you miss the seam. The whole point of having coaching staff is to offer your information about how you can do your job better.”

He also lauded Jack Leach, who suffered a hit to the ground during fielding, and Tom Hartley for their efforts.

“The outfield is a little sluggish but Jack bowled really, really well despite hitting his knee to ground.

“That’s what Jack is. He will be back as he is one of the strongest guys in the team. Hartley wants to take on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma. We’ll come back tomorrow” he said.

The 43-year-old also mentioned that they were not thinking about India’s lead, only planning to pick the remaining wickets.

