England Tour: Head Coach Gambhir to Join India Squad on Tuesday

New Delhi: India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who had flown back home last week due to a family emergency, will link up with the squad on Tuesday ahead of the opening Test against England at Leeds, beginning on June 20.



Gambhir had rushed back to India after his mother suffered a heart attack, and had to be hospitalised.

"His mother is doing well now. Gautam will leave tomorrow and join the squad the same day," a BCCI source told PTI.

The former India opener had missed the closed-door intra-squad match between India and India A in Beckenham that ended on Sunday.

In his absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and bowling coach Morne Morkel supervised the team's preparation ahead of the five-match rubber.

The Shubman Gill-led Indian Test squad is searching for its first series win in England since 2007.