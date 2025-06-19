England Name Playing XI for First Test Against Team India

Leeds: Experienced pace bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes returned to the England line-up while Ollie Pope was preferred over Jacob Bethell as the hosts on Wednesday named their playing XI for the opening Test against India.Woakes, who missed the previous two Tests due to an ankle injury, replaces Sam Cook, while Brydon Carse comes in for Gus Atkinson, who is sidelined with a hamstring issue.



Woakes' inclusion at number eight adds valuable all-round strength, allowing England to field Jamie Smith as a specialist wicketkeeper-batter at No. 7 while maintaining a deep batting line-up.

The hosts also named vice-captain Ollie Pope at number three, opting for experience over youth as 21-year-old Bethell was sidelined.

Pope, who made 171 against Zimbabwe in his most recent outing, keeps his place despite a modest average of 22.05 from 18 combined Tests against India and Australia -- a figure well below his career average of 35.49.

The decision underlines England's emphasis on continuity and batting depth.

Bethell had impressed with three fifties against New Zealand last year including a career-best 96 from his modest three Test outings.

Shubman Gill-led India are yet to name their XI as they are expected to field a new-look top order following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Rishabh Pant has confirmed he will bat at No. 5, with new captain Gill set to take the No. 4 spot.

England XI for first Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir.