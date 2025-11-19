England Name Pace Bowler Mark Wood in Squad For First Ashes Test

England have included pace bowler Mark Wood for the first Ashes test against Australia as the country's cricket board announced a 12-player squad on Wednesday.

Wood, who was cleared of a hamstring injury last week, will be part of a potent pace attack featuring Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson and Ben Stokes.

Spinner Shoaib Bashir has also been added to the squad despite recent struggles, having recorded combined figures of 2/151 from 24 overs in a pre-Ashes warm-up match.

Ollie Pope has secured the number three batting spot ahead of Jacob Bethell, as England prepare for the opening test that begins in Perth on Friday.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Mark Wood.